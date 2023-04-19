Panel to discuss affordable housing shortage in SLO County

Webinar slated for Monday May 8 at noon

– At a League of Women Voters, “Lunch with the League” webinar on Monday, May 8 at 12 p.m., a panel of experts from the Homeless Services Oversight Council, the Regional Economic Action Coalition, and YIMBY SLO County will present, “Why Should YOU Care about Affordable Housing.”

San Luis Obispo has a lack of housing affordable to low and moderate-income families. This webinar is the first in a series of programs to explore why it matters and what tools are available to address the problem. The panel will look at the economic and social consequences for the whole community, as well as show how individual households suffer the impact of a shortage of affordable housing.

This Zoom event is free to the public, but registration is required.

Participants will be able to submit questions. Jeff Eckles, CEO of the Housing Trust Fund of San Luis Obispo County, will moderate the presentation.

This program is part of the league’s efforts to educate and inform the public, to provide information that enables county residents to understand major public policy issues and how local government agencies are handling them.

For more information on this webinar contact the league at socialpolicy@lwvslo.org or call and leave a voice mail message at (805) 242-6990.

For more information or to register, visit www.lwvslo.org.

