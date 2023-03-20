Parent representatives needed for Community Schools Advisory Committee

Applications now open for parents, legal guardians of children attending school in Paso Robles

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is seeking parent representatives to join the Parent Advisory Committee (PAC) for the California Community Schools Partnership Program Implementation Grant (CCSPP). The PAC is responsible for reviewing, advising, monitoring, and commenting on the implementation of the CCSPP, which aims to provide seed money to implement community school strategies at schools within the district with high levels of low-income, English learners, and foster youth.

California has allocated over three billion dollars in planning and implementation grants to improve student outcomes and academic achievement by using a community school strategy. This strategy involves developing collaboration between parents, district staff, city programs, and nonprofit organizations to identify a school community’s assets, needs, and gaps. Once the needs assessment is completed, the partnership will use the data to identify strategies to meet the needs of students to improve their outcomes and academic achievement.

The committee will require a time commitment of three to five public meetings of one and a half hours in length and additional preparation time for meetings as needed during the 2022-23 school year. The committee is expected to continue throughout the life of the grant, and a new application will need to be submitted each school year for the parent representative positions.

There are currently four open positions, with priority given to parents with students attending Glen Speck Elementary and/or residing in the Glen Speck and Georgia Brown attendance areas. The committee will consider selecting applicants that represent student subgroups addressed in the CCSPP grant, including low-income, English learners, and foster youth.

To be eligible, applicants must be a parent or legal guardian of a child enrolled in a PRJUSD school during the 2022-23 school year, and shall not be in a conflict of interest position (i.e., individuals or agents of employees or vendors who may stand to gain financially from a committee recommendation).

Interested applicants can access the application by clicking here.

