Parents can get a free car seat check-up at event today

Event will take place at the Target parking lot at 11990 Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo

– Parents and caregivers can get extra peace of mind that their car seat is installed correctly with a special car seat check-up event in San Luis Obispo today, Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is presented by the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department in partnership with the Pregnancy and Parenting Support of San Luis Obispo County and the California Office of Traffic Safety.

“We help families ensure that children are riding in car seats safely and are avoiding common installation mistakes,” said Public Health Department Child Passenger Safety Instructor Magi Mejorado.

The car seat check event will take place at the Target parking lot at 11990 Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo. Certified child passenger safety technicians will check car seats for proper installation. Technicians will teach caregivers how to install their car seat correctly and provide education about the appropriate seat based on the child’s age and size.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), nearly half of car seats (46%) are used incorrectly.

California law requires all children under two years old to ride in a rear-facing car seat, unless the child weighs 40 or more pounds or is 40 or more inches tall. Parents are encouraged to keep children in rear- and forward-facing seats as long as possible. Children who are age eight and older or who are at least 4 feet, and 9 inches in height may ride in the back seat of a vehicle in a properly fitted safety belt, though a booster seat is still recommended. It’s ok if children use car seats for longer.

The public health department’s certified child passenger safety technicians provide free car seat education and inspections to individuals and groups throughout the year. Inspections are offered in-person or virtually by appointment. For more information or to schedule an inspection, contact Magi Mejorado at mmejorado@co.slo.ca.us.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

