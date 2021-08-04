Parents can request grade changes due to pandemic

Assembly Bill 104 grants parents the right to request ‘Pass’ or ‘No Pass’ for 2020/21

–On July 1, 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill (AB) 104, which includes several provisions to address student learning loss that occurred during the 2020–21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As an urgent measure, the bill took effect upon signature, meaning local educational agencies (LEAs) are already required to follow these provisions.

Included in AB 104 is language that authorizes parents/guardians of students who were enrolled in a high school course during the 2020–21 school year (or students, if 18 years old or older) to request a grade change. Eligible individuals may apply to the student’s school to change the letter grade on the student transcript to “Pass” or “No Pass.” School districts are not allowed to limit the number or type of courses eligible for the grade change, and the grade change cannot negatively impact a student’s grade point average.

The bill also requires the California State University (CSU) and requests the University of California (UC) and private colleges to accept Pass or No Pass grades on a student’s transcript for those courses taken during the 2020–21 school year. Additionally, the bill required the CSU, and requested the UC and private colleges, to confirm and notify the California Department of Education (CDE) that they will accept “Pass” or “No Pass” grades on a student’s transcript. Click here for a list of colleges that have confirmed that they will accept “Pass” on student’s transcripts. Some postsecondary institutions, including those in other states, may not accept a Pass or No Pass grade instead of the traditional letter grade.

To request that one or more grades from the 2020/2021 school year be changed utilizing the Pass, No Pass system, complete the CDE Grade Change Application by clicking here and returning the form to the PRHS Counseling Office. Ensure the form is signed and dated.

Per the language in AB 104, all requests for grade changes must be submitted by Aug. 15, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Grade change requests will be reflected on student transcripts no more than 15 days from receipt of the grade change application.

For any questions, contact your student’s counselor below and include AB104 in the subject line:

Class of 2021 – Jessica Shatwell – jlshatwell@pasoschools.org

Class of 2022 – Lindsay Soto – lesoto@pasoschools.org

Class of 2023 – Alex Thompson – athompson@pasoschools.org

Class of 2024 – Natalee Johnson – njohnson@pasoschools.org

Information sent by the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email

Related