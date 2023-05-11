Parents still searching for missing five-year-old son Kyle Doan

‘We need the sheriff’s department to give us more support for our efforts,’ says Brian Doan

– Four months ago, five-year-old Kyle Doan was swept away by flood waters in San Marcos Creek near San Miguel. His mother, Lindsy Doan, was driving to Lillian Larson Elementary School when she drove through a river crossing. The flood waters inundated her car and swept Kyle from her arms. Kyle Doan has never been seen since.

Brian Doan has organized searches for his son, but feels he is not getting the support and cooperation he deserves from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department, the California Office of Emergency Services, and Governor Gavin Newsom.

Doan says, “We are running out of patience.”

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department says it has conducted multiple searches for Kyle’s remains and will continue to do so.

Brian Doan has worked with volunteer K9 teams from out of state which specialize in locating bodies. The K9s alerted to a scent in an area of San Marcos Creek, but Doan feels they have not adequately excavated the area.

Last week, Lindsy Doan started collecting signatures on a petition to ask the sheriff’s department and the state to resume searching for the remains of Kyle Doan. So far, she’s gathered 2,500 signatures.

Brian Doan works as a substitute teacher in the Paso Robles Unified School District.

Lindsy taught at Lillian Larson Elementary School in San Miguel, but has been out on disability since the fatal drowning of her son.