Paris Valley Road Estate Winery now open

–The Stoller Family has announced the opening of Paris Valley Road Estate Winery in Paso Robles. Located at 5625 East Highway 46, originally the Arciero Winery, the newly renovated 7,000 square-foot tasting room features a large, covered patio area and offers wine tasting and gourmet food crafted to pair with their wines.

The new winery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for outdoor tastings and dining on the patio. Charcuterie and cheese plates are available every day and additional gourmet bites such as oysters and smoked salmon are available Thursday through Sunday.

The Stoller Family opened their first winery and tasting room, Sextant Wines, on South Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo in 2004. Since then they’ve opened tasting rooms in Edna Valley, Paso Robles, and now at Paris Valley Road on this major gateway to the Central Coast.

“We couldn’t be more excited and grateful to be able to operate this historic property in Paso Robles,” says Craig Stoller. “We’ve driven by the winery countless times as we’ve traveled to and from the Central Valley and always found it to be uniquely beautiful. We have big plans to share the story of the property with our visitors— we want people to return again and again to appreciate our wines and this property which is a remarkable piece of Paso Robles history.”

Proprietors Nancy and Craig Stoller have a deep-rooted history in the wine industry, as do Craig’s parents, Glen and Terrie Stoller. The Stollers founded Sunridge Nurseries in 1977 and their family produces grape nursery stock. Craig joined the family business after graduating from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo in 1991. Now as CEO of Sunridge Nurseries, Craig says he has enjoyed watching the industry grow while taking part in supplying vines to winegrowers across the globe. His passion for high-quality wine has led the journey in the vineyard while Nancy has focused her creative energy towards internal operations, public relations, and marketing for both Sextant Wines and Paris Valley Road.

“We are so proud of the hospitality experience we’ve been able to create at Paris Valley Road,” says Nancy Stoller. “We feel blessed to have a beautiful property, truly incredible wines, and an amazing team that will make every guest feel welcomed. We look forward to providing exceptional experiences for our visitors, bringing a piece of Paris to Paso Robles through gourmet food pairings and seated tastings. We want to help create memories that will last a lifetime by hosting celebrations like weddings and private family events. When I walk the property, I’m greeted by a sense of its past—it’s a beautiful feeling and we look forward to sharing it with guests from near and far.”

Winemaker Doug Hidinger says he is proud to be the shepherd of production for Paris Valley Road and believes the wines are a beautiful expression of Paso Robles. “We are a Bordeaux focused brand, and our wines have an old-world feel while still being distinctly California in style,” says Hidinger. Since graduating from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, Hidinger has worked for Chamisal Vineyards, Oyster Bay, and Justin Vineyards. As a valued part of the team since 2019, Hidinger is using his deep understanding of winemaking and broad range of experience to build the Paris Valley Road brand.

“Food and wine have been enjoyed together for centuries, each bringing out the very best in one another. You can plan on that continuing at Paris Valley Road,” says Chef Joe White. “It’s been a privilege to have the opportunity to come on board and truly create something special,” says White. “The concept of adding to the wine experience by pairing dishes such as lobster, white bean-truffle bruschetta, oysters, steak tartar, and duck grilled cheese has been phenomenal. We even partnered with Leo Leo Gelato to create a custom sorbet flavor with our Malbec Rosé. Every Sunday we’re offering brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m which we envision becoming a regular occasion for locals and a ‘must stop’ for visitors traveling through the area.”

The dining patio at Paris Valley Road is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more about Paris Valley Road Estate Winery or make a reservation please visit www.parisvalleyroad.com.

