Park Cinemas hosting test screening of local film

Film was written by local screenwriter Steve Brody, produced by Coast Union High School graduates Julian Mercado and Darien Jewel

– Park Cinemas in Paso Robles is set to host a test screening of the locally filmed and produced movie “Hidden Creek” on May 23 at 6 p.m.

The film, written by local screenwriter Steve Brody and produced by Coast Union High School graduates Julian Mercado and Darien Jewel, tells the story of Jimmy, an elderly rancher who suspects his son and daughter of exploiting his dementia to sell the family ranch. Filmed in San Luis Obispo County, the movie delves into themes of dementia, generational land preservation, and family dynamics.

The test screening offers viewers a chance to provide feedback before the film’s distribution as it enters its final stages of editing.

Tickets for the screening are available for purchase at www.parkcinemas.com. Regular entry is priced at $25, while a $35 ticket includes a beverage and popcorn. VIP tickets, which include a beverage, popcorn, and swag, are available for $50.

Additionally, event sponsorships ranging from Bronze at $250 to Platinum at $1000 are available. CAPSLO is the event’s sponsor, and all donations and sponsorships will be evenly distributed among local non-profit organizations, including the Alzheimer’s Association CA Central Coast Chapter, CAPSLO Adult Day Center, and the Cattlemen’s Association of SLO County Ag Education.

For more information and to view the movie trailer, visit https://hiddencreekmovie.com/.

