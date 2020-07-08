Park Cinemas reopens for concessions, movies start this Friday
–Park Cinemas in Paso Robles will re-open this week starting with concessions on Tuesday. On Friday, July 10, the theater will start playing movies again, starting with some “throwback” hits. Wide releases will start playing again in August, according to the theater’s “Welcome Back” Facebook event.
The theater will kick off by playing:
- Jaws
- E.T. The Extraterrestrial
- Grease
- Jurassic Park
- Black Panther
- Inside Out
- Mean Girls
