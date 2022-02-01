Last parklets removed from downtown Paso Robles

Remainder of parklets removed on the final day of their permits, Jan. 31

– The remaining outdoor dining parklets in downtown Paso Robles were removed Monday. Most were previously removed, but Street Side Ale House and a few other downtown restaurants removed them on the final day of their permits, which was Jan. 31.

Some restaurants and many diners said they liked the downtown dining areas, despite the removal of some parking spaces. Visitors to the city from more urban areas appreciated the opportunity to dine alfresco. While the parklets benefited diners and restaurants, they also took away parking spots from retail shopping. The Paso Robles City Council voted last fall to remove them.

Monday, about 20 orange plastic barricades were transported to the Downtown City Park and drained of water inside them. Then they were removed from the downtown area.

