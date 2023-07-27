Partial ‘cloverleaf’ interchange proposed at Highway 46 and Union Road

Public meeting scheduled to discuss plans for improvement project

– Caltrans and the City of Paso Robles propose to construct, in two phases, an overcrossing and partial cloverleaf interchange at the intersection of Highway 46 East and Union Road/Paso Robles Boulevard.

Caltrans and the city have completed a draft initial study with the proposed mitigated negative declaration/environmental assessment for the proposed State Route 46 East/Union Road intersection improvement project. They are now hosting a public meeting to review environmental assessment study results and gather public input on the project.

Click here to read the full public notice.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 6-8 o,n, at the Paso Robles City Council chambers, located at 1000 Spring Street in Paso Robles.

Comments will be accepted from Aug. 3 to Sept. 1. If there are no major comments, Caltrans and the city will proceed with the project’s design. Email comments to info-d5@dot.ca.gov.

