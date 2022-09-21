Partial road closure planned on Del Rio Road tonight

During construction, westbound lane on Del Rio will be closed

– In order to minimize impacts to public vehicular traffic, the contractor constructing public improvements at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road in Atascadero will be installing a segment of new storm drain culvert overnight tonight, and into Thursday morning. Work will commence at 8 p.m. and is expected to take approximately eight hours to complete, according to the City of Atascadero.

During construction, the westbound lane on Del Rio will be closed, with westbound traffic directed into the eastbound left turn lane on the south side of the raised median. See the map above for anticipated traffic routing during this construction operation.

The contractor will be responsible to supply traffic control, and residents are asked to please be respectful of construction workers and drive carefully through this area during the work.

For more information or questions regarding this work, call the Atascadero Public Works Department at (805) 470-3456 or publicworks@atascadero.org.

