‘Party with a Purpose’ raises $1.3-million for local charity

Event successfully raised money for new Boys and Girls Club in Paso Robles

–Wine industry and business leaders from all over the country came together at Must Charities’ ‘Party with a Purpose’ event with a shared passion to give back—and give back they did—to the tune of $1,300,000. The inaugural event has positioned itself to be in the top 15 grossing wine auctions in all of the United States for 2021.

The success of the event is in part to how it originated organically from small vintners who harnessed the power of allocation lists, according to the nonprofit. The event was an ambition of Eric Jensen, owner of Booker Wine and a founding member of Must Charities.

“The event truly embodied the renegades of Paso Robles who came here with little money, forged ahead and continue to invest their capital into serving greatest needs and the less fortunate of our area,” says Jensen.

The purpose of the event was to harness the power of collective giving to raise the remaining funds needed to open doors on a brand new $3.2M state of the art Boys and Girls Club in Paso Robles. And that mission was accomplished.

“I remember the moment I looked around and realized I was witnessing the epitome of what we do at Must! Charities: collective giving.” Becky Gray, Executive Director of Must! Charities said, “the simple gesture of raising a paddle has the power to change a life, change a community, and give opportunities to those who would otherwise not have it.”

The success of the event gives Must increased capacity to move the needle on social issues.

Given the success of this year’s event, Must! Charities says it is already planning next year’s party. To find out more about the Must! Charities fundraising charitable campaigns, visit mustcharities.org or call (805) 226-5788.

