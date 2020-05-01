Paso Bowl closes – Owners now looking for a new operator

–The owners of Paso Bowl, Nick and Duane Beswick, announced this week that they have closed the Paso Robles’ only bowling alley as of April 30. It’s the first reported permanent local business closing as a result of the COVID-19 crisis and the ensuing restrictions.

“As a lot of people now know, Paso Bowl is closed for good under current ownership Nick and Duane. But we are both working very hard to find someone else to keep it going,” they said in an announcement.

“We have worked very hard the past 8 or 9 years to make Paso Bowl a place that people love to come to and it turned out great…Until now.”

“One main reason it was a great place is because we have a great team of people which includes Tricia, Richard and Bill who have all been with us from close to the beginning and helped make it what it is! We thank them tremendously and will do what we can to help them!”

“This was not an easy decision but it is very hard to pay for a closed business. The past two months of forced closure has drained the business financially and emotionally.”

“We thank everyone in this community and as I said before, we are trying to find new people that can continue the much-needed home for our Paso bowling family.”

The owners had been leasing the building and operating the bowling alley since 2011. In an interview, Nick Beswick said he is helping the building owner, George Paul, find someone to take over the business.

Paul, does not live in the area, but has been reading all of the comments from Paso Bowl’s fans on Facebook. “He knows what the place means to the community because of the outpouring of comments and wants it to stay a bowling center. I am doing all I can to help him fulfill that,” said Beswick.

