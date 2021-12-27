Paso Cares encourages residents to donate before year-end tax deadline

Local nonprofit helps houseless and needy persons and families in Paso Robles

– Paso Cares, a local non-profit whose mission to “provide for the immediate and longer term needs of houseless and needy persons and families in the Paso Robles area,” reminds the public that the deadline for tax-deductible final donations in 2021 is coming up on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. Up until then, individuals and organizations can make donations to non-profits of their choice and have their gift tax deducted from current year income.

“We hope that Paso Robleans concerned about houselessness will consider our charitable work for their year-end donations,” says Shawnie McClellan, secretary of Paso Cares. “Their generous contribution will enable us to provide those in need the necessary blankets, toiletries, and food to survive the cold this winter and beyond.”

In 2021, Paso Cares has impacted hundreds of houseless individuals in North County. Since forming a new board in the summer, the non-profit has organized pop-up giveaway events to support those in the Salinas Riverbed and collected donations for toiletries, clothing, and food. The board has also launched the Blessing Bag program, which provides a backpack of disposable face-masks, new socks, hand sanitizer, travel toothbrushes, and more to help individuals stay healthy and hygienic.

“The houseless here in Paso Robles deserve our love and respect,” says Mary Booker, Paso Cares board member. “It takes a village to ensure everyone in this town has a shot, and we appreciate anything, whether a monetary donation or time to volunteer at an upcoming event.”

Interested individuals and organizations can make their donations to Paso Cares at paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/1739438.

Donations for 2021 tax deduction purposes must be made by Dec. 31, 2021. The executive board meets every third Thursday of the month to discuss new programs and field volunteers for upcoming projects.

For more information, follow them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Paso-Cares-106595745128602

