Paso Cares receives donation from Sensorio

Nonprofit seeks to provide for needs of houseless and needy persons

– Paso Cares, a local non-profit whose mission is to provide for the immediate and longer-term needs of houseless and needy persons in the Paso Robles area, recently received a $5,140 donation from Sensorio’s Oct. 23 fundraiser.

“We are absolutely grateful for Sensorio,” said Mary Booker, Paso Cares Board Member. “The money they raised for us will help the houseless stay warm, well-fed, and clothed throughout the year.”

The organization reports that 2022 has been a successful year, with all new board members serving together for the calendar year. In the past several quarters, the organization has held pop-up events in front of the old JCPenney where they’ve provided meals, donated clothing, and sleeping bags for the houseless. Volunteers also put together “blessing bags,” which help the houseless address immediate needs such as staying warm and comfortable.

Sensorio’s donation is also timely of Giving Tuesday, an annual “global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.” Held every Tuesday after Thanksgiving, the commemoration raised $2.7 billion dollars in 2021 and is circled on the calendars of San Luis Obispo County non-profits—including Paso Cares—as a key time to engage the community.

“The houseless need our support more than ever with the weather getting colder and rising cost of living,” said Yadira Mendoza, Paso Cares Board Member. “I hope that Paso Roblans can open their hearts to contribute whatever they can, whether it’s money, gently used clothing, food, or volunteer hours.”

Interested parties can make a difference by:

Donating money on the Paso Cares website.

Reaching out to a board member to learn what items are needed.

Joining a board meeting, held every third Thursday of the Month. Check out Paso Cares’ Facebook page for dates, times, and Zoom links.

Volunteering at an upcoming pop-up on the final Saturday of the month. The one will be held on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the JCPenney parking lot. All events are family-friendly and kids are encouraged to attend.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media