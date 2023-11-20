Paso Craft Collective debuts new hub for local artisans in Paso Robles

New storefront features the work of over 40 local crafters and artisans

– Paso Craft Collective has announced the opening of its new storefront, situated at 1005 Railroad St. Suite 1, which will serve as a dedicated space for creativity and craftsmanship. The Collective, open now for exploration, is a destination for aficionados of handmade goods, featuring the works of over 40 local crafters and artisans from the Central Coast. There will be a grand opening celebration held at the location on Dec. 16.

“We are excited to create a space where the community can connect with the incredible talents of our local artisans,” said Marisela Mendoza, the founder of Paso Craft Collective and owner of Bonding Organics LLC, “Our mission is to foster a sense of appreciation for the artistry and craftsmanship that defines our region. The grand opening on December 16 will mark the beginning of a wonderful journey, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

Paso Craft Collective encourages the community to peruse an eclectic collection of locally-made treasures, spanning handcrafted jewelry, textiles, unique artworks, and specialty home goods.

The grand opening event, scheduled for Dec. 16 from 6-9 p.m., will include live demonstrations, interactive workshops, and opportunities to meet the skilled craftspeople behind the creations.

For more information, visit @Pasocraftco on Instagram.

