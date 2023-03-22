Paso High Theatre Company sets sail with ‘Anything Goes’

– The cast and crew of Paso High Theatre Company are getting ready to launch their production of “Anything Goes,” a beloved musical with music and lyrics by Cole Porter. The show will run from April 21 to April 30, and will take audiences on a wild journey aboard an ocean liner traveling from New York to London.

“Anything Goes” follows the madcap antics of Billy Crocker, a stowaway in love with heiress Hope Harcourt, who is unfortunately engaged to Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. With the help of nightclub singer Reno Sweeny and Public Enemy Number 13, “Moonface” Martin, Billy attempts to win Hope’s heart.

This classic musical features some of Cole Porter’s most famous tunes, including “Anything Goes,” “You’re the Top,” and “I Get a Kick Out of You.”

Tickets for the show are available for purchase on the Paso High Theatre Company’s website at www.pasoschools.org/phtc.

