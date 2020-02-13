Paso High Theatre Company to present ‘Willy Wonka KIDS’

–Paso High Theatre Company will present ​Willy Wonka KIDS ​Feb. 21 & 22, 2020 at the Paso Robles High School Performing Arts Center. There will be both 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. showings. The show runs approximately 35 minutes and is appropriate for kids of all ages. Tickets are available at www.pasoschools.org/phtc.

About the show

The delicious adventures experienced by Charlie Bucket on his visit to Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory light up the stage in this captivating adaptation of Roald Dahl’s fantastical tale. Featuring the enchanting songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder, in addition to a host of fun new songs, ​Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka KIDS​ is a scrumdiddlyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone’s sweet tooth.

Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka KIDS​ follows enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whoever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats, but the fifth is a likable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka’s rules in the factory — or suffer the consequences.

