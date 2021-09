Paso High Theatre holding fundraiser with Boon Supply

Each purchase made Boon Supply gives 40-percent to Paso High Theatre Company

–Paso High Theatre Company is holding their annual Fall fundraiser with Boon Supply. For each purchase made Boon Supply gives 40-percent to Paso High Theatre Company. Last year the fundraiser made almost $800.

Check out our website and shop just in time for the holiday season: www.pasoschools.org/phtc

