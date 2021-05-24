Paso local named to Southern New Hampshire University Dean’s List

–Cayce Rocco of Paso Robles has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2021 Dean’s List. The winter term runs from January to May.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 88-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 150,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, New Hampshire. Recognized as the “Most Innovative” regional university by U.S. News & World Report, SNHU is one of the fastest-growing universities in the country. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related