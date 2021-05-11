New: Finca restaurant opens at Paso Market Walk

–Paso Market Walk, the newest North County destination for shopping, dining, and gathering, announces the opening of Finca, a Mexican restaurant focused on bringing traditional and regionally-inspired cuisine to California’s Central Coast.

Located in the historic farmhouse, formerly the Old Hometown Nursery, this latest project comes from the owners of La Taquiza – a Napa-based Mexican restaurant that has been in the Michelin Guide since 2009. With over 20 years of experience in the service industry, co-owner Patrick Aguirre has worked with Suzanne Goin of AOC and has served as the head baker of Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Bakery.

His business partner and wife Stephanie, has managed multiple businesses, from aiding in her family’s seafood distribution company to running restaurants in both Napa and Los Angeles.

Accompanying them in opening Finca will be their son, Diego, and daughter-in-law, Cecilia. With a combined 15 years of experience in the wine and service industry between them, they say they are excited to bring their passion and love for their community to this home-grown venture.

Highlights of the menu feature: a variety of tacos, including carne asada, Baja fish and pork chile verde; bitetitos, including ceviche, chip salad, and guacamole; burritos, including pollo tesmole, bean and cheese, and pork belly chile verde; wood-grilled specialties of oregano shrimp, Spanish octopus, and oysters, plus vegetarian options, salads, desserts, and beers and wine.

Finca is founded on using fresh and local ingredients, providing welcoming service, and becoming a giving member of the Paso Robles community. Dining is available on the fire-lit patio or inside the newly designed, hacienda-style farmhouse. Additionally, there is a pickup window for those in a hurry.

Finca is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.- 8:30 p.m., closed on Sunday and Monday. For further information, visit www.fincapasorobles.com/ or call (805) 369-2308.

Other Paso Market Walk merchants include Gather Garden Co., Urban Agriculture, Hog Canyon Brewing, Joebella Coffee, Just Baked Cake Studio & Bakery, Leo Leo Gelato, Mercantile by Haley & Co., Momotaro Ramen, Paso Robles Wine Merchant, SLO Cider, The Third Degree Grill, and The Vreamery.

Paso Market Walk is located at 1803 Spring Street, Paso Robles. For more information, visit the website at http://pasomarketwalk.com.

