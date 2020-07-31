Paso Market Walk to open to the public Aug. 1 

–Paso Market Walk will open to the public on Aug. 1. Paso Market Walk is a new, 16,000 sq. ft. mixed-use development that blends wine, fine cuisine, regional culinary products, and lodging into a singular destination. The project includes an upscale restaurant housed in a restored Victorian residence, plus a congregation of contemporary structures. The property also includes The Lofts at Paso Market Walk, featuring two studio, two one-bedroom and two two-bedroom short-stay suites.

“We’re so excited to open the doors to the public and share what we’ve been working on,” said Developer/Proprietor Debby Mann. “Our goal has been to bring a space to the Paso Robles region that reflects the agriculture and hospitality of our community that can be both a destination for travelers and a community gathering spot for locals. It was also important to me to provide artisan food purveyors with an opportunity to show their products in an affordable space that would allow them to grow their business dreams and not be tied to high rents.”

Paso Market Walk merchants include:

Gather Urban Agriculture – An experiential nursery project that provides nature, wonder, playfulness and beauty to the Paso Market Walk landscape. In addition to providing the visual design for the market and growing many of the culinary ingredients that will be used by merchants onsite, Gather will offer workshops and experiences that introduce gardening to both the skilled and the newly interested.

Finca – A Mexican restaurant focused on bringing traditional and regionally- inspired cuisine to California’s Central Coast. This latest project comes from the owners of La Taquiza, a Napa-based Mexican restaurant that has been in the Michelin Guide since 2009. With over 20 years of experience in the service industry, co-owner Patrick Aguirre has worked with Thomas Keller of the French Laundry and Suzanne Goin of AOC. Finca will open in late Summer 2020.

Joebella Coffee – Which began as an at-home project in Santa Barbara 18 years ago. Since then, owners Joseph and Isabel Gerardis have searched the world over before selecting the best organic beans available from Africa, Indonesia, Central America and South America. They roast them with care to bring out the distinctly different flavors and qualities particular to each coffee region. Coffee beans, coffee by the cup, tea and espresso will be on the menu.

Third Degree Grill – Which will offer modern grilled dishes, made-to-order gourmet burgers, signature hot & cold sandwiches, house-made soups, fresh salads, rotisserie chicken dishes, and self-serve salad bar for enjoyment either onsite or to-go. Owner Jody Storsteen opened Berry Hill Bistro in downtown Paso Robles in 2003 and reinvents that classic bistro by bringing her “comfort food with flair” to Paso Market Walk.

Hog Canyon Brewing – Created by longtime friends Larry Chavez & Ben Work, brew beer using barley from their 4th and 5th generation family farms in Hog Canyon along the Cholame Hills of Central Coast California. They grow their own malt and brew by hand in small batches.

Paso Robles Wine Merchant – A neighborhood wine shop, bar, and kitchen inspired by locally sourced food and wine, family, and community. A curated selection of central coast cheeses will accompany a menu featuring farm-fresh seasonal ingredients. Menu specials include grilled cheese, fresh oysters, and locally made organic pasta. Wines will be offered from all of the 11 Paso Robles viticultural areas, with an emphasis on sustainably farmed and estate wines. Guests can enjoy a glass of wine at the bar or take a bottle home from the bottle shop.

Momotaro Ramen – will feature traditional Japanese ramen noodles created with locally sourced ingredients as well as those imported from Japan. Seating for 15-20 will be available at the Momotaro Ramen bar and items will be available “to go” for enjoyment offsite or at one of the designated seating areas of the Paso Market Walk. Momotaro will also highlight Japanese microbrew beers, select sakes and wines specifically selected to pair with the menu’s assortment of ramen.

Leo Leo Gelato – A wholesale gelato company is expanding into a retail location at Paso Market Walk. Owner and Master Gelatier, Niccolo Lekai, has been crafting gelato for nearly 10 years in Paso Robles for the wholesale market. Using traditional Italian methods, Lekai creates flavors that rotate throughout the seasons, based on what is fresh and available at the time.

Just Baked Cake Studio & Bakery – Which will provide freshly baked cookies (including their award-winning Flagship Chocolate Chip Cookie), plus, desserts and cakes. All desserts from Just Baked Cake Studio & Bakery are made to order in small batches using fresh fruits, high-quality, responsibly sourced chocolate, house-made custards, jams and curds, pure cane sugar, real butter, and pure extracts. Founded by Annie Farrell and Meghan Hoetker in 2010, Just Baked SLO merged with cake artist Libby Ryan in 2016 to form Just Baked Cake Studio & Bakery.

Montello Tasting Room – Which was established in 2014 by Lorraine Montello and her son Garrett Spaulding to provide a resource for fresh California olive oil and aged Italian balsamic vinegar. They feature extra virgin olive oil, flavored oils, balsamic vinegars, olives, tapenades and spreads, jams, mustards, sea salts, herbs and spices and gift items.

The Vreamery – A purveyor of vegan cheeses and non-dairy products using coconut milk, cultured cashew, organic non-GMO Soy, and raw cashew and almond bases. Products include mozzarella, pepper jack, smoky cheddar, parmesan, chevre, gorgonzola, sour cream, flavored butters and dressings.

The Paso Visitor Center – The consumer-facing entity of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, is the official trade and marketing organization that represents wineries, growers and businesses in Paso Robles Wine Country. Centrally located between San Francisco and Los Angeles, along California’s Central Coast, Paso Robles Wine Country is California’s third-largest wine region. It encompasses more than 40,000 vineyard acres and 200 wineries and provides information for visitors and residents alike.

In Bloom – The latest project of Chris Haisma, Nicole Haisma, Levi Lupercio and Lisa Hemmat-Lupercio, restaurateurs with operations in Chicago, Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach. The menu will be traditional California cuisine with an emphasis on supporting local farms & farmers and features a beverage program with a thoughtfully curated wine list, local beers, and CBD craft cocktails. In Bloom will open later in the Fall of 2020.

Additional market merchants will be announced soon.