Paso Market Walk welcomes ‘The Poisoned Apple’ as newest merchant

–Paso Market Walk, a new Paso Robles destination for shopping, dining, and gathering slated to open February 2020, is pleased to announce the addition of The Poisoned Apple.

The Poisoned Apple is the brainchild of Cody Broadstone, a longtime craft beverage aficionado and manager of Bristols Cider House in Atascadero for nearly four years. Hard cider flights will be offered within Paso Market Walk at both the indoor bar and patio locations that will usher guests through a selection of the currently offered seasonal ciders, highlighting the variations within each.

The Poisoned Apple will offer local products as well as those from elsewhere that have piqued the interest and appreciation of Broadstone. They will have a focus on craft cider and cider education. In addition to cider on tap, bottle and can, one can expect explorations into mead, sours, kombucha and other interesting beers and products.

Paso Market Walk merchants already announced include FINCA, Hog Canyon Brewing, Joebella Coffee, Just Baked Cake Studio & Bakery, Leo Leo Gelato, Momotaro Ramen, Montello Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar Tasting Room, Paso Wine Merchant, The Juice Box Paso and The Donut Box Paso, The Vreamery and Third Degree Deli.

Paso Market Walk is located at 1803 Spring Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446. For more information, visit the website at pasomarketwalk.com.

