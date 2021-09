‘Paso Nite Out’ happening Oct. 5

Free event happening in Downtown City Park

–The Paso Robles Police Department and the Paso Robles Fire Department invites all residents to join them for “Paso Nite Out” in Downtown City Park on Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 4:30-6 p.m.

There will be:

Free rood

K-9 demo

Firefighting demo

Games

Giveaways

The event is free to attend and the community is encouraged to come out to meet local police and fire personnel and enjoy a “night out against crime.”

