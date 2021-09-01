Paso Park Oak Tree Classic to host ‘Horse of the Year’ championship

California and Arizona competitors will compete at all levels in annual finals

–The Paso Robles Horse Park Foundation this week announced that the Paso Park Oak Tree Classic, Nov. 10-14, will host the annual Horse of the Year (HOTY) Hunter Championship for Zone 10 competitors.

Zone 10 riders and horses, which includes United Stated Hunter Jumper Association (USHJA) members from throughout the states of California and Arizona, will be traveling to Paso Robles to compete in the annual HOTY Hunter Championship. Offering competition at all levels from 2’ USHJA open hunters up through 3’9” Green and High Performance hunters, the park is thrilled to be selected as the destination for this culmination of their exciting year. The USHJA Zone HOTY program tracks points based on placings throughout the year. The top eight HOTY horses will be pinned and recognized following the conclusion of the Championship on Nov. 14, 2021.

“In only our third year of hosting nationally rated shows, we are honored by this opportunity to share the ‘Paso experience’ with HOTY Championship competitors,” commented Linda Starkman, Founder of the Paso Robles Horse Park Foundation. She continued, “Even more so, we are thrilled to make this sport and its top-level competitors accessible to our Central Coast community. We look forward to welcoming horses, riders and new fans to experience boutique show service at our world-class facility.”

Full specifications for the Zone 10 HOTY program can be found at www.USHJA.org. Throughout September – December the Paso Robles Horse Park will be hosting a range of show jumping competitions including those recognized at the local, regional and national levels. Visit www.PasoRoblesHorsePark.com for show schedules, entries and to learn more about the foundation’s ongoing work to develop programming aligned its mission to support the relevance of the horse and to give back to populations in need.

To learn more about the Paso Robles Horse Park Foundation and stay up to date with upcoming events, visit their website or visit at 3801 Hughes Parkway in Paso Robles.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email

Related