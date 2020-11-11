Paso People’s Action group collecting items for winter backpacks for the homeless

The community is invited to contribute items to help

–Paso People’s Action, a grassroots group of locals, is gathering items for community members experiencing homelessness in Paso Robles. Backpacks will be filled with items including toiletries, warm clothing, and non-perishable snacks that will be distributed to those in need. With temperatures recently dropping below freezing, the goal is to get these items into the hands of those most vulnerable as soon as possible.

Donations will be accepted through the winter months and can be dropped off with Mary Booker at One Stop Store gas station at 703 Spring Street in Paso Robles. Due to the COVID pandemic, only new items will be accepted. For questions about this project or to schedule a pick-up of donated items please contact Netta Perkins at (805) 712-9611.

Suggested donations include:

Warm clothing:

Beanies

Gloves/mittens

Scarfs

Thermal socks

Hoodies

Blankets

Toiletries:

Lip balm

Travel size tissues

Feminine hygiene products

Small first aid items

Body wipes

Hand sanitizer

Handwarmer heater

Non-perishable snacks:

Granola bars

Beef jerky

Trail mix

Energy bars

Gum

Nutritional drinks, like Ensure

Paso People’s Action is a grassroots group of locals working to invest in the diversity of the community and serve the overlooked and underserved neighborhoods of North County. In just six months Paso People’s Action has facilitated financial support for local farmworkers, gathered back-to-school backpacks and items for youth, created a community pantry, gathered a team to remove litter through the Adopt-a-Street program, participated in several food distributions, held a voter registration rally, and celebrated Dia De Los Muertos by showcasing a traditional altar at Studios on the Park in Downtown Paso Robles.

To learn more about Paso People’s Action please visit facebook.com/pasopeoplesaction or instagram.com/pasopeoplesaction.

–By Elena Garcia

