Paso People’s Action hosting, ‘Chalk and Talk’ this Friday

Group invites the community to ‘Rock the Vote’ for upcoming California Recall Election

–Kick-off your Independence Day weekend on July 2 from 6-8 p.m. at the gazebo in Downtown Paso Robles with Paso People’s Action’s “Chalk and Talk.” These fun gatherings were started last year in support of the national Black Lives Matter movement to bring the conversation together for community, conversation, and civic engagement.

This event hopes to bring locals together ahead of the 245th year of America’s founding and the upcoming California Recall Election.

Attendees will be able to enjoy music, chalking, and light refreshments. Additionally, members of the Paso Robles Democratic Club and SLO County Democratic Party will be on hand to register voters and answer questions about issues affecting the community.

Paso People’s Action, a grassroots progressive organization, believes that “in the small town of Paso Robles, each voice has something of value to contribute.”

For more information and to RSVP, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/258449952748365/

