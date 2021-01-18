Paso People’s Action hosting ‘I Have a Dream Too’ virtual contest

–Paso People’s Action, a local progressive grassroots organization, on Sunday announced its “I Have a Dream Too” virtual expression contest honoring the work of the late Martin Luther King Jr., coinciding with his birthday on Jan. 18.

The virtual contest takes place from Jan. 13 to 24 and is open to individuals within the 3-6, 7-10, 11-14, 15-18, and adult age categories. Winners will be announced the week of Jan. 25.

Entrants are encouraged to post how Dr. King’s words resonate with them to the Paso People’s Action Facebook page using their favorite medium, including art, music, spoken word, or poetry. If participants would prefer to showcase their work on another social network, simply use #pasoppamlk to get the attention of the group.

“We are excited to continue sharing the words of Dr. King on the heels of a transformational 2020,” said Yessenia Echevarria, co-founder of Paso People’s Action. “We hope that our virtual event will inspire Paso Robleans of all ages to reflect upon what racial equality and justice mean to them.”

The virtual contest is the first of many this year held from a distance as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect San Luis Obispo County in-person group activities. Interested parties should follow the Paso People’s Action Facebook page or group to stay up to date on upcoming events and programs.

