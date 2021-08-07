Paso People’s Action invites community to ‘Chalk & Talk’ about possible school closure

Group invites the community to join against the possible closure of an elementary school

–Paso People’s Action invites the community to get ready for the upcoming school year on Monday, Aug. 16 from 6-8 p.m. at Uptown Family Park at 641 36th Street for a “Chalk and Talk.” These gatherings started in June 2020 in support of the national Black Lives Matter movement and have since expanded to address local issues of note, such as a possible school closure.

This event hopes to bring awareness towards the possible closure of Bauer Speck Elementary and the move of Georgia Brown Elementary, both of which would impact majority-minority communities and students in Paso Robles.

Attendees will enjoy music, chalking, games, and light refreshments. In partnership to reaching the Latinx community, Paso People’s Action is co-hosting the event with Mujeres de Acción (Women of Action) to hold a drive for school supplies such as backpacks, lunch pails, reusable water bottles, and binders. Money can also be donated in lieu of supplies.

Paso People’s Action, a grassroots progressive organization, believes that “in the small town of Paso Robles, each voice has something of value to contribute.” Mujeres de Acción, a community-based organization, believes in empowering the Latinx community with resources to live well and thrive.

For more information and to RSVP, go to https://facebook.com/events/s/chalk-talk-no-school-closure/865666544098587/

