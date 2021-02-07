Paso People’s Action partners with high school students to celebrate Black History Month

–Paso People’s Action, a grassroots progressive organization, and the Paso Robles High School Black Student Union, on Sunday announced their plans for a digital Black History Month celebration on their respective Facebook and Instagram social media pages.

Black History Month is an annual celebration that takes place each February to commemorate the achievements of Black Americans and honor historical events. Amid racial injustice and the Black Lives Matter movement, the month has taken on greater significance to bring awareness to Black achievements, cultural elements, and struggles.

“We’re excited to kick off a month where we get to share the cultural and life experiences of the black community”, said Kelen Macharia, President of the Paso Robles High School Black Student Union. “We invite anyone interested to join the conversation and get engaged.”

Each weekday, the Paso Robles High School Black Student Union plans to showcase a particular theme of the Black experience, including:

Monday/Black History : Learn about key historical events.

: Learn about key historical events. Tuesday/Culture and Entertainment : Dive into culture, food, fashion, and more.

: Dive into culture, food, fashion, and more. Wednesday/People : Learn about Black Americans making history, including those from Paso Robles.

: Learn about Black Americans making history, including those from Paso Robles. Thursday/Self Awareness : Explore racial biases and learn how you can be an ally to Black Americans.

: Explore racial biases and learn how you can be an ally to Black Americans. Friday/Local Black-Owned Businesses: Discover local Paso-owned businesses that you can support during Black History Month.

Anyone interested in taking part can head on over to the Paso Robles High School Instagram page or the Paso People’s Action Facebook page.

