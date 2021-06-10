Locals organize Pride event at Sherwood Forest Park
Paso People’s Action invites community to 'chalk and dance' for Pride month–Looking for a place to celebrate pride in Paso Robles this June? Join Paso People’s Action this Friday, June 11 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Sherwood Forest Park for a pride-themed chalk and dance event. These fun gatherings were started last year in support of the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement to bring the community together for conversation, awareness, and celebration, the group says in a news release.
June is Pride Month to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, and Paso People's Action would love to express their support for the LGBTQIA+ members of Paso Robles. "We stand with you and oppose any form of violence, bullying, or harassment directed at you," says the group.
Paso People’s Action, a grassroots progressive organization, believes that in the small town of Paso Robles, each voice has something of value to contribute.
For more information and to RSVP, go to the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/789198448452761.
–Submitted by Yessenia Echevarria, Co-Founder, Paso People’s Action
