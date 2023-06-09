Virtual auction raises over $45,000 for local scholarships

Nineteen high school students awarded scholarships

– The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA) raised over $45,000 during their recent annual Wine Country Virtual Auction. The week-long virtual auction, which ran online from March 13 to 18, supports the PRWCA Foundation, the non-profit organization that gives back through its scholarship program for high school seniors and supports the local community with charitable contributions.

A total of 23 auction lots raised $45,500 for the PRWCA Foundation. Bids quickly came in strong for some of the anticipated items, which included a current case allocation of wines from Saxum Vineyards, as well as A (French) Affair to Remember package, which brings the wine families of Clos Solène, Benom, and L’Aventure together for wine tastings and group dinner at Les Petites Canailles. The Burning Lamb Party at The Trailer Pond was a popular bid item that brings five top Paso producers plus 10 guests to Alta Colina Vineyard and Winery for a soirée and stay in vintage camper trailers.

Over the past two weeks, the PRWCA Foundation gifted nearly $45,000 to graduating seniors in North County. Nineteen students representing five high schools – Atascadero, Mission Prep, Paso Robles, Shandon, and Templeton – were offered scholarships to help further their education. The scholarships ranged from $1,500 to $4,000.

“This is one of our favorite projects to work on each year because it directly benefits our local community,” said Executive Director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Joel Peterson, “our organization is dedicated to giving back and supporting students who have demonstrated academic achievement, community involvement, and a passion to learn more.”

Over the six-day auction, over 100 bids were placed for the auction packages. The PRWCA worked with over 70 member wineries and businesses to craft a collection of wines, unique experiences, and overnight stays in Paso Wine Country.

The auction, now in its third year, saw bidders and winners from across the United States, upholding the goals of promoting the Paso Robles wine region to a wide audience. The net results met expectations and confirms how the wine industry can positively enhance the greater community. These funds will augment not only the scholarship program for high school seniors in San Luis Obispo County but also help in other community-oriented initiatives.

