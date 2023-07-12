Paso Robles 11-year-old competes in cook-off championship

Junior chefs compete for the title of champion, a chance to create a unique dish to be featured on the buffet, cash prize of $5,000

– On Monday, July 31, John’s Incredible Kids Cook-Off will take place so kids can show off their cooking skills at John’s Incredible Pizza Company located at 506 Carson Town Center North in Carson, California. After two rounds of competition, Drayden age 11 from Moreno Valley, Elliana age 11 from Paso Robles, and Rohan age 10 from Laguna Hills will demonstrate their cooking prowess for the chance to be named John’s Incredible Kids Cook-Off Champion. The winner will help create a new dish to be featured on John’s Endless Buffet and win a $5,000 cash prize.

The finals will give the three finalists one hour to prepare and cook an original dish in John’s kitchen which will then be presented to a panel of three judges to taste—John Parlet, owner and founder of John’s Incredible Pizza Company, Chopped, and Fire Masters Champion Chef Joe Youkhan and news reporter from KCAL Jamie Yuccas. Guests are invited to watch the action live to cheer on the kid chefs at John’s Incredible Pizza Company in Carson and then enjoy food and fun during their visit. John’s fuzzy mascot IncrediBear will be there to share in the festivities and help crown the winner.

John’s Incredible Pizza Company launched the Incredible Kids Cook-off competition to inspire junior chefs to get in the kitchen and cultivate new flavors and recipes. Kids aged 7-12 were asked to submit a video showing off their cooking skills by preparing an original dish and explaining why they want to be a chef.

From all the submitted entries, over 48 kids were selected to move on to the semi-finals where they prepared a second dish for a virtual presentation. The three top scores determined the Finalists, who will compete in the Championship round at the John’s in Carson on July 31.

The nearest John’s Incredible Pizza Company locations are in Fresno and Bakersfield. For more information and a video of the finalists, visit www.johnspizza.com/kidscook.

