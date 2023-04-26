Paso Robles 4th of July event seeking concessionaire, food trucks

Organizers anticipating thousands of attendees at this year’s celebration

– The City of Paso Robles and Travel Paso are once again hosting a free 4th of July celebration at Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles and are seeking food trucks and one local nonprofit organization to run the concession stand. The celebration runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and expects to host thousands of attendees.

Last year’s event drew about 10,000 attendees and attendance is expected to exceed that this year, according to event organizers, with the addition of two live bands and an expanded “Fun Zone.”

This year the city is looking for 5-10 food trucks or mobile vendors to be onsite from 2-9 p.m. and for a local nonprofit organization to benefit from the event by receiving the proceeds from concession stand sales.

“We’re looking for a local sports organization or nonprofit to run the concession stand and keep the proceeds,” said City Public Works Director Freda Berman. “We are waiving permit fees and not asking for any sort of commission. We just want attendees to have snack and meal options and the community to benefit from the sales generated at this free event. ”

Ice chests and outside food are allowed at Barney Schwartz Park during the event. No alcohol will be sold at the event.

Anyone interested in applying can download the concessionaire or food truck application at www.prcity.com/July4 or call (805) 237-3861 for more information.

