Paso Robles air base prepares for retrofitted firefighting aircraft

Move marks a step in bolstering the state’s firefighting capabilities

– The Paso Robles Air Attack Base is poised to play a pivotal role in California’s ongoing efforts to enhance its firefighting fleet, with the announcement that seven C-130H aircraft will undergo retrofitting for wildfire operations.

Officials from Governor Gavin Newsom’s office revealed this week that the United States Coast Guard will transfer seven C-130H aircraft to Cal Fire, following President Biden’s signing of the National Defense Authorization Act. This move, initiated by the late Senator Dianne Feinstein and continued by Senator Alex Padilla and other California leaders, marks a step in bolstering the state’s firefighting capabilities.

“We’re putting more planes in the sky and boots on the ground than ever before to protect Californians from the threat of devastating wildfires,” said Governor Gavin Newsom, “These new C-130H aircraft, when they’re modified to fight fires, will significantly boost our capabilities.”

As part of Cal Fire’s strategic approach, each C-130H aircraft will be equipped with a 4,000-gallon Retardant Delivery System (RDS) during the retrofitting process. The first of these modified aircraft is expected to be operational in Paso Robles and other air attack bases in the fall.

Cal Fire’s plan includes the strategic deployment of five C-130Hs to air attack bases in Chico, Fresno, Paso Robles, Ramona, and Sacramento. Two additional aircraft will serve as surge capacity, ensuring continued response capabilities during mandatory maintenance cycles.

This development underscores Paso Robles’ significant role in California’s commitment to expanding and upgrading its firefighting fleet to protect residents from the escalating threat of wildfires in the region.

