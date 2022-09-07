Paso Robles News|Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Paso Robles Airport Commission seeking new members 

Posted: 6:50 am, September 7, 2022 by News Staff
airport commission

The current Paso Robles Airport Commission. 

City accepting applications until 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30

– The City of Paso Robles is seeking applicants for openings on the Paso Robles Airport Commission. The city will accept applications until 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.

The commission serves the Paso Robles City Council as a means to aid the council in gathering public input on the operation and future development of the Paso Robles Airport, by providing advice to the council, and by making decisions in those areas delegated by the council.

Applicants must qualify as either an “Airport Stakeholder” or a “Community Resource,” as defined by the commission bylaws. Commission authority and responsibilities are also defined. Commissioners are appointed to three-year terms after an interview by the council. Additional information and the application form are available on the airport website or at Paso Robles City Hall at 1000 Spring Street, Paso Robles.

For more information, contact Airport Manager Mark Scandalis at (805) 237-3877 or email airport@prcity.com.

