Paso Robles Amateur Radio Club participating in ‘Field Day’

Event will be held starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at Templeton High School campus

–Members of the Paso Robles Amateur Radio Club will operate around the clock on June 26 and 27 as they participate in the American Radio Relay League’s “Field Day.” Field Day will be held at Templeton High School’s upper football field beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Field Day simulates a nationwide emergency during which radio operators rapidly deploy self-sufficient radio stations powered by generators, solar, and battery. Radio contacts are made for points with other stations throughout the U.S. and Canada during a 24-hour operating period. This provides an opportunity to test equipment and fine-tune emergency operating skills.

Field Day is also an event to welcome the public to observe or participate in operating activities by getting on the air while coached by experienced operators. Youth participants are encouraged to join in and gain the club additional bonus points. The club will also provide testing for amateur radio licensing for those who are ready to get into this great hobby or to upgrade an existing license.

LicenseTesting is available Saturday, June 26 at 10 a.m. For additional information contact: JT at blueoak3@gmail.com, or Dave at lkwddave@gmail.com. Visit the club on Facebook: Paso Robles Amateur Radio Club.

