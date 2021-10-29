Paso Robles animal rescue seeks to save, rehabilitate and educate

Nonprofit in need of donations to continue rescue efforts, expand

– Ruby’s Purpose Animal Rescue & Sanctuary, Inc. in Paso Robles was officially formed in March of 2021, although it has been operating privately for several years. Owned and operated by the Marilu and Mylan Elder, the main goal and mission are to “passionately rescue and rehabilitate animals in need,” according to president and co-owner Marilu. Education is their other top goal.

Ruby was one of the family’s beloved dogs that they lost last year, so the family named the rescue in her honor, so that “she has a part in every rescue who comes here,” Marilu says. The facility prides itself in the rescue of slaughter-bound horses.

They have rescued many horses from a Texas “kill pen auction.” These auction houses are where horses can be taken who are no longer wanted or needed, are sold to the auction. The auction house then offers them to the public within a predetermined time frame before they are automatically shipped over the border or Mexico or Canada, for slaughter.

Ruby’s Purpose has a main goal of not only rescuing as many animals in need as they can, but also bringing this awareness to the animal rescue process. Many people are not privy to the inhumane acts that are taking place against, many times, perfectly fine horses, mules and donkeys.

The auction house aka “Kill Pen” will take in any horse, mule or donkey. So many of these horses, mules or donkey come in emaciated, sick, injured, worn down and depressed. But most times all they need is some TLC and good feed with proper nutrition, according to Marilu.

Ruby’s Purpose also has been rescuing pot belly pigs, German Shepherd dogs, Husky dogs and mixes of the two. The need for rescue of pigs is great, according to Marilu. They say that breeders will advertise babies as grown adult micro mini or teacup pigs, even though there is no such thing as a teacup or micro mini pot belly pig.

Huskies and German Shepherds are quickly catching up to many of the age old standard “dangerous breed” labeled dogs. In fact, most shelters now a days are overflowing with both breeds.

Ruby’s Purpose believes that it takes a village to be able to do what they do, so the community’s love, support, and donations towards the animals allows them to continue to serve those who need it most.

They are a 501c3 Non-Profit that relies solely on donations to continue to operate and grow. Their hopes for the future is to continue to grow, and expand their ability to rescue more deserving and needing souls. Ruby’s Purpose continues to work closely with other rescues, networking and educating, in hopes that together the horse slaughter industry can be brought down.

The rescue is located at 4225 Farousse Way in Paso Robles. To make donations, they have a Venmo and a PayPal set up. Venmo @RubysPurpose and PayPal mygirlmarilu@yahoo.com.

