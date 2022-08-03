Paso Robles appoints new community services director

Julie Dahlen retiring, Angelica Fortin selected as new director

– The City of Paso Robles congratulates Julie Dahlen on retiring after 27 years with the city and announces the appointment of Angelica Fortin as the new director of community services.

Dahlen has worked for the city since 1995 when she was hired as a library staff assistant. Dahlen was appointed children’s librarian in 1997, library manager in 2006, city librarian in 2008, acting library and recreation services (LRS) director in 2010, then was appointed LRS director in 2013. In 2016, the library and recreation departments were combined with parks and facilities to create the community services department with Dahlen as director.

Angelica Fortin joined the city in 2016 as the city librarian. In that role, she was responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations at the Paso Robles City Library including strategic planning, personnel management, budget preparation, and marketing of library materials and programs.

Prior to joining the city, Fortin worked for the San Diego County Library system. Fortin holds a certified public manager’s certificate from the Centre for Organization Effectiveness and was selected to participate in the Atascadero Chamber North County Leadership Program class of 2017. Fortin was also honored as a 2017 SLO Tribune Top 20 Professional Under 40 and currently serves as a board member of the Cuesta College Foundation and the Hispanic Business Association.

“I am grateful for Julie’s selfless dedication to the organization and community,” says City Manager Ty Lewis. “Likewise, Angelica will be a great addition to the city’s executive team as she continues to serve the community in her new role. Angelica has demonstrated great skill, professionalism, and dedication in her previous role. As the director of community services, Angelica will directly contribute to improving the quality of life for our residents.”

Fortin officially began her new duties on Sunday, July 31, and will work alongside Dahlen until her official retirement date of Aug. 18.

