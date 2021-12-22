Paso Robles appoints new police chief

Damian Nord replacing Interim Police Chief Stephen Lampe, who retires at the end of the year

– The City of Paso Robles has announced the appointment of a new police chief, Damian Nord. Chief Nord assumed his new position with the City on Tuesday.

Nord was selected after a competitive nationwide recruitment process with over 20+ applicants. Nord began his career with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office in 1998 as a detention deputy, later promoting to deputy sheriff in 2001. He worked his way through the ranks serving as a detective, sergeant, lieutenant, commander, and most recently as a chief deputy in charge of the Investigations and detentions bureaus. Nord also has prior local experience having worked for the City of Paso Robles as a police officer in 2007. Nord holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Emergency Management and attended the Executive Leadership Program at USC Price School of Public Policy.

“I’m excited the city was able to recruit a top-notch Police Chief like Damian Nord,” said City Manager Ty Lewis, “Chief Nord brings a wealth of experience, strong character, and positive energy to our community. Chief Nord’s proven ability to effectively work with diverse communities, like Paso Robles, will serve us well.” Nord is replacing Interim Police Chief Stephen Lampe, who retires at the end of the year.

Chief Nord is in the process of relocating to Paso Robles from Bakersfield. “I am honored to be joining the City of Paso Robles and a team of talented professionals,” says Chief Nord. “I look forward to working with everyone to keep the city safe, build trust and strong partnerships throughout the community.”

