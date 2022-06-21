Paso Robles arrest logs for June 12-20 

On June 12, Jeffrey Allan Walsh Sr., 55, of Paso Robles, was arrested at the Chevron station on Ramada Drive in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On June 12, Teofilo PerezGalvez, 26, of Santa Maria, was arrested near the intersection of 23rd St. and Park Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.

On June 12, Antonio MartinezVega, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 500 block of Cool Valley Road in Paso Robles for battery.

On June 12, Raul RamirezGomez, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of Sleepy Hollow Road in Paso Robles for battery of a spouse, cohabitant, or former spouse.

On June 13, Fabian MartinezFlores, 18, of San Miguel, was arrested in the 3200 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for failing to provide evidence of financial responsibility to an officer at a collision.

On June 13, Darin Christopher Willis, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants, multiple outside misdemeanor warrants, and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On June 13, Jason Anthony Horning, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for assault with a deadly weapon or instrument.

On June 14, Tanisha Marie McDaniel, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and 24th St. in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.

On June 14, Dillon Andrew Debacker, 31, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested in Paso Robles for second-degree burglary.

On June 14, Daniel Lee Stainbrook, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On June 14, Teofilo PerezGalvez, 26, of Santa Maria, was arrested near the intersection of 13th St. in Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for driving with a license suspended for DUI.

On June 14, Miguel Angel ObledaAvila, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Oak Street and seventh Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On June 15, Armando Casillas IV, 22, of Bradley Calif., was arrested near the intersection of 36th St. and Oak Street in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.

On June 15, Snappaiti Galindo, 46, of Atascadero, was arrested in a 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles demeanor warrant.

On June 15, James Alan Hallett, 50, Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. in Spring Street in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On June 15, Brandon Ross Blakely, 37, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested in the 1300 block of 24th St. in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On June 16, McKenzie Rose Francis, 30, of Irvine Calif., was arrested in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

On June 16, Travis James Hunt, 35, of a Palmdale Calif., was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, for the right to reimprison a parolee, and for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On June 15, Tanner Gage Patrick Harris, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of the Ysabel Avenue in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance, a local misdemeanor warrant, a local felony warrant, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

On June 15, Alex Alejandro Lopez, 30, of Grover Beach, was arrested in the 3900 block of Buena Vista Dr. in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant, multiple outside misdemeanor warrants, a local misdemeanor warrant, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and vandalism.

On June 16, Maribel Sanchez Errejon, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 300 block of Cedarwood Drive in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.

On June 16, Edward Eugene Edlin, 61, of Huron Calif., was arrested in the 1300 block of Paso 24th St. in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On June 16, Daniel Lee Stainbrook, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 700 block of Paso Robles St. in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant, an outside misdemeanor warrant, and a local misdemeanor warrant.

On June 16, Jody Lee Georgianna, 28, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On June 17, Serveriano GonzalezMateo, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On June 17, Darin Christopher Willis, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for possession of a specified controlled substance.

On June 17, Brooke Elainelynn Montavon, 27, of San Jose California power was arrested in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On June 18, Mohamed Nafiz Khan, 38, of San Jose Calif., was arrested in the 2400 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On June 18, Joshua Michael Smoot, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 400 block of Palomito in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.

On June 18, Caitlin Jane Teixeira, 30, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of Niblick Road and Sherwood Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On June 19, Carlos Alberto Padilla, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for causing an accident damage/stop.

On June 19, Javier MartinezMateo, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and S. River Rd. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On June 19, Eduardo Jose Garcia, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Nickerson Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On June 19, Adrian Mariano Jeronimo, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2200 block of Pine Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On June 19, Jason Alan Etter, 43, Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of Saint Augustine in Santa Ysabel in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant, multiple outside misdemeanor warrants, possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of unlawful paraphernalia