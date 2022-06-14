Paso Robles arrest logs for June 5-12 

On June 5, Trevor Anthony Hart, 30, of Richmond Virginia, was arrested near the intersection of 14th St. and Park Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On June 5, Saul Buenrostro, 20, of Lompoc California, was arrested in the 3200 block of Parker Street in Paso Robles for willfully/knowingly violating a court order and attempted residential burglary.

On June 5, Derek Robert Shannon, 33, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On June 5, Emily Rose Irwin, 29, of Le Grande Oregon, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On June 5, Shiloh Augustine Ferreira, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Park Street and ninth Street in Paso Robles for battery.

On June 7, Omar LaraQuintero, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for assault with a deadly weapon or instrument.

On June 5, Daniel Lee Stainbrook, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested at the Chevron station on Ramada Drive in Paso Robles for grand theft exceeding $400.

On June 6, Juan Manuel Contrerasgarcia, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 600 block of Boland Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On June 7, Christina Dawn Geddis, 37, of Atascadero, was arrested at Eagle Energy in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On June 7, Samuel Shofner Butterfield, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Union Road and Highway 46 for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On June 7, Alyssa Dunn Erickson, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested and the intersection of Union Road and Highway 46 E. in Paso Rales for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On June 8, Matthew Jason Mack, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Park Street and 13th St. in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On June 8, Harold Louis Barry, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 20th St. and Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance

On June 7, Daniel Joseph Fitzpatrick, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Black Oak Drive in Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants and being in possession of a specified controlled substance.

On June 7, Nicole Marine Gato, 35, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Ysabel Avenue in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On June 7, Nicole Marine Gato, 35, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Yabel Avenue in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On June 8, Philip Dean Clark, 58, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 200 block of Alexa Court in Paso Robles for possession of material depicting sexual conduct of a child.

On June 8, Matthew John Cisneros, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1800 block of redwood in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On June 8, Kimberly Ann Fisher, 55, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for receiving stolen property vehicle/trailer.

On June 8, Travis Dee Reeder, 28, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant, possession of a specified controlled substance, multiple local misdemeanor warrants, and multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.

On June 8, Kayla Marie Kinsey, 29, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On June 9, Alain Michael Pompey, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2000 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of narcotics controlled substance.

On June 9, Charles Thomas Holden, 72, of Salinas Calif., was arrested in the 1200 block of Ysabel Avenue in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On June 9, Donald Leverne Woodworth, 60, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On June 9, Joel Solis Arciniega, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Stoney Creek in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On June 9, James Manuel Tabárez, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice, and for a local felony warrant.

On June 9, Amber Nicol Pursley, 37, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 1100 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a drug and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On June 10, James Allen Hallett, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 21st St. and Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On June 10, Erica Shante Paramo, 33, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of Pine Street and Fifth Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On June 10, Annalise Isabel Grassotti, 40, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On June 12, Tomas Roldanvargas, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1800 block of a Wisteria Court in Paso Robles for DUI probation with blood alcohol percent greater than .01, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher, and for Wolfle cruelty to a child causing possible injury/death.

On June 12, Jeffrey Allan Walsh Sr., 55, of Paso Robles, was arrested at the Chevron station on Ramada Drive in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On June 12, Teofilo Perezgalvez, 26, of Santa Maria, was arrested near the intersection of 23rd St. and Park Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and driving with a license suspended for DUI.

On June 12, Antonio Martinezvega, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 500 block of Cool Valley Road in Paso Robles for battery.