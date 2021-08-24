Paso Robles arrest records for Aug. 18-23
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Aug. 16, Celso Chavez Cuellar, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Stoney Creek road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for driving without a license.
- On Aug. 16, Brian Alexander Rosales, 30, of Burbank, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of ,08 or higher.
- On Aug. 17, Manuel De Jesus Castellanos Sanchez, 24, of Guadalupe, was arrested in the 1900 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and for the right to re-imprison a parolee.
- On Aug. 17, Haley Avila Starling, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a drug and for being an 18-20-year-old possessing marijuana.
- On Aug. 18, Kenneth Raymond Miller, 29, of Bakersfield, was arrested near the intersection of Black Oak Drive and 24th Street in Paso Robles for willful violation of a protective/stay away order and for driving under the influence of a drug.
- On Aug. 18, Schree Marie Schmeisser, 39, of Bakersfield, was arrested near the intersection of Black Oak Drive and 24th Street in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Aug. 18, Anthony Phillip King, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested at the Paso Robles Walmart for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
- On Aug. 18, Joel Alexander Solonuik, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 800 block of 6th Street in Paso Robles for trespassing/refusing to leave a property.
- On Aug. 19, Daniel Richard Kulinski, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the Salinas Riverbed near Highway 46 East in Paso Robles for camping in a location prohibited due to fire risk.
- On Aug. 19, Sandra Irene Forrester, 60, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the Salinas Riverbed near 13th Street in Paso Robles for camping in a location prohibited due to fire risk.
- On Aug. 19, Ashley Marie Moss, 32, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of 24th Street and Park Street in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, driving with a license suspended for DUI, the right to re-imprison a parolee and multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.
- On Aug. 19, Avery Anthony Morris, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.
- On Aug. 23, Ryan Carney, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 36th Street and Oak Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Aug. 21, Adam Matthew Catalan, 29, of Martinez Calif., was arrested in the 1100 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Aug. 22, Gregorio Aguilarantolino, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 700 block of Vine Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Aug. 22, Celso Ortizvivar, 22, of San Miguel, was arrested on Highway 101 North near North Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
