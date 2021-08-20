Paso Robles arrest records for Aug. 8-15
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Aug. 8, Jose Antonio Medrano Perez, 33, of Greenfield Calif, was arrested near the intersection of Pine Street and 11th Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Aug. 8, Jeremiah Aguilar Lockaton James, 26, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 2400 block of Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic controlled substance and an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Aug. 8, Michael Frank Tidd, 61, of Paso Robles, was arrested for possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Aug. 8, April Michelle Pineda, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 28th Street and Park Street in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
- On Aug. 8, Lily Ann Sisneroz, 41, of Porterville Calif., was arrested on Highway 46 East near Jardine Road for driving with a license suspended for DUI, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Aug. 9, Darren Lance Yanez, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3600 block of River Road for illegal camping in areas prohibited due to fire risk and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On Aug. 11, Julio Cesar Galarza, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1900 block of Beechwood Drive in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, and willful cruelty to a child.
- On Aug. 12, Matthew Patrick Schultz, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Spring Street for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On Aug. 12, Kerman Lee Allen, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 16th and Spring Street in Paso Robles for battery, threating crime with an intent to terrorize, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Aug. 14, Heather Marie Birdsall, 45, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested in the 2800 block of Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance and multiple outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Aug. 14, Spencer Gregory Sellers, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Vine Street and 7th Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Aug. 15, Rutilio Herrera Zambrano, 64, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 400 block of Tanglewood Court in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
