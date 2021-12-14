Paso Robles arrest records for Dec. 5 – 12
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Dec. 5, Jose Angel Salmerondolores, 25, of Templeton, was arrested on Hwy 46 near golden hill Rd in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 5, Danielle Elizabeth Lacayo, 22, of Bakersfield, was arrested on Highway 101 near Las Tablas Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 6, Sergio Mata Escobedo, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 700 block of 20th St. in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Dec. 6, Steven Lee Graham, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Park Street in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.
- On Dec. 6, Humberto Javier Carranza, 30, of Bradley, was arrested in the 1800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On Dec. 6, Nathaniel Willian Stanhope, 36, of Templeton, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a drug, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and possession/purchase for sale a narcotic controlled substance.
- On Dec. 8, Rebecca Ann Hurl, 58, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1600 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Dec. 8, Claude Regan Keefover, 56, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On Dec. 8, Walter Darrell Rouse, 54, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of 24th Street in Paso Robles for shoplifting under $950.
- On Dec. 9, Juan Aispuronolasco, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 4200 block of Second Wing in Paso Robles for battery of a spouse, cohabitant or former spouse and for forcibly taking a victim to another place.
- On Dec. 10, Kelly Charles Jonason, 67, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 12th Street and Railroad Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Dec. 9, Kenneth Sutton Burns, 47, of Bakersfield, was arrested in Paso Robles on an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Dec. 10, Sergio Pinzon Santiago, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On Dec. 10, Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th Street and Spring Street in Paso Robles for battery and vandalism causing $400 or more in damage.
- On Dec. 11, Fernando Maduena, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for battery of a spouse, cohabitant or former spouse.
- On Dec. 11, Jeffrey Michael Leahy, 41, of Tulare, was arrested near the intersection of 10th Street and Pine Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 11, Cassandra Lynn Anderson, 37, of Shandon, was arrested near the intersection of Scott Street and Via Ramona in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 11, Diana Gonzalez, 38, of Firebaugh, was arrested in the 4300 block of Highway 46 East in Paso Robles for battery.
- On Dec. 11, Beatriz Ochoa, 39, of Mendota, was arrested in the 4300 block of Highway 46 East in Paso Robles for battery and disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Dec. 11, Esmeralda Alvarez Rodriguez, 40, of Mendota, was arrested in the 4300 block of Highway 46 East in Paso Robles for battery, disorderly conduct/being drunk in public and for possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Dec. 11, Edward Glenn Hash, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles on a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Dec. 12, Tanner B. Storsteen, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .80 or higher.
- On Dec. 12, William Ryan Dacosse, 42, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
Advertisement
Comments
Posted in: Crime