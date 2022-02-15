Paso Robles arrest records for Feb. 6-14 

On Feb. 6, Victor Vasquezgarcia, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1500 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for presenting a false ID to a peace officer.

On Feb. 7, Cornelio VenturaGutierrez, 50, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of Oak Meadow Lane and Creston Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for causing vehicle damage in an accident.

On Feb. 7, Angel Elias Ramon Rojas, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 13th St. and Paso Robles St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On Feb. 7, Francisco Ramirezvillegas, 40, of Templeton, was arrested in the 700 block of Nicklaus Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Feb. 7, Leon Curtis Roberts, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2400 block of Branch Creek in Paso Robles for willful disobedience of a court order and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Feb. 7, Joseph Perez, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for assault with a deadly weapon or instrument.

On Feb. 8, Kody Cotta Santos, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants and an outside felony warrant.

On Feb. 8, Courtney Allan Quiros, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 700 block of Oxon Street for oral copulation by use of force/injury, first-degree burglary, and rape.

On Feb. 8, Aaliyah Marie Torres, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1800 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Feb. 8, Leonard Adrian Torrez, 27, of Lompoc Calif., was arrested in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a specifed controlled substance, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, and an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Feb. 9, Prentice Durrell Booker, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Feb. 9, Jaslynn Joy Hedges, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2400 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Feb. 9, Dustin Adam Marlow, 36, of San Miguel, was arrested in the 2400 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession or purchase for sale of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of narcotics for sale, unlawful transportation of narcotics, the sales/manufacture of a controlled substance, being a felon or addict in possession of a firearm, being on probation and owning ammo etc., possession of a large-capacity magazine, carrying a loaded firearm on person/vehicle, altering a firearm ID mark etc., possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance with a firearm.

On Feb. 9, David Brian Matthysse, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On Feb. 10, Florencio Marianomanuel, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 21st St. and Springs Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher, a local misdemeanor warrant, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

On Feb. 10, Marcos Camillomelendez, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 21st St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On Feb. 10, Jacob Joseph Hambey, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Feb. 10, Christopher Lee Ratcliff, 45, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and 14th St. in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant, driving with a license suspended for DUI, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Feb. 10, Aaliyah Marie Torres, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1800 block of Riverside Avenue for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Feb. 10, Joseph Hyrum Smaglik, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 13th St. and Railroad in Paso Robles for willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice.

On Feb. 11, Tyler Scott Abney, 30, of Templeton, was arrested and the 100 block of Niblick Road for being under the influence of a controlled substance in possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Feb. 11, Amber Lynn Escarzega, 30, of Templeton, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road for being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On Feb. 11, Krispun Delvin York, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2800 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for trespassing/refusing to leave a property.

On Feb. 11, Johnnie David Roberts, 41, of Bakersfield Calif., was arrested on Highway 46 East near the 101 intersection for an outside felony warrant, being a felon or addict in possession of a firearm, being in possession of a loaded firearm in public and not the registered owner, being under probation and owning ammo etc., and failing to annually register on birthday.

On Feb. 11, Tyler Dwayne McKinney, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 200 block of San Augustin in Paso Robles for willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice.

On Feb. 11, Heather Marie Birdsall, 48, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested in the 2300 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant and multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.

On Feb. 11, Brittany Lynn Sims, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1400 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant and presenting a false ID to a peace officer.

On Feb. 12, Nickolas Craig Kiriokos, 61, of Bakersfield Calif., was arrested in the 100 block of Vine Street in Paso Robles for battery of a spouse, cohabitant, or former spouse.

On Feb. 12, Brianna Ramona Garza, 25, of Fresno Calif., was arrested in the 2800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, presenting a false ID to a peace officer, and being in the possession of burglary tools.

On Feb. 13, Tyler Wade Fanning, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 12th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for the exhibition of speed and/or aid or abetting.

On Feb. 13, Kaleb Clay Bussey, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On Feb. 14, James Vincent Nocerino, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2400 block of Branch Creek for being under the influence of a controlled substance.