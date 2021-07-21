Paso Robles arrest records for July 11-18
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
-
- On July 12, Griffin Horton Cole Edwards, 25, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of 10th Street and Railroad Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On July 12, Andrea Michelle Kern, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 1200 block of 13th Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On July 11, Peter Charles Ingraham, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for battery.
- On July 12, Pablo Salinas Gutierrez, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested at Sherwood Park in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On July 12, Christian Mercado Alejandro, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 200 block of Olive Street in Paso Robles for battery by spouse, cohabitant or former spouse.
- On July 14, Peter Charles Ingraham, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for shoplifting (under $950) and for the unauthorized entering of a dwelling/house.
- On July 13, Sergio Murillo Vasquez, 23, of Woodland Calif., was arrested in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
- On July 13, Crystal Jue Lee Combs, 36, of Monterey Calif., was arrested near the intersection of Mission Street and 12th Street in Paso Robles for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On July 14, Miguel Ortiz, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On July 14, Jerren Marr Snow, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On July 16, Peter Charles Ingraham, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 10th Street and Park Street in Paso Robles for trespassing or driving on private property.
- On July 16, Kacy Thomas Santos, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2000 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On July 17, Juan Carlos Galindo, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On July 17, David Bradley Oliver, 26, of Hanford, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road for petty theft.
- On July 17, Anne Elizabeth Pickett, 58, of Napa, was arrested in the 1200 block of Railroad Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On July 17, Jack Christopher Pfeiffer, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and local misdemeanor warrants.
- On July 17, Jose Manuel Nusico, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol percent of .08-or higher,
- On July 17, Timothy Read Erickson, 33, of San Jose, was arrested on Theatre Drive for 2nd degree burglary and wilfully resisting, delaying or obstructing justice.
- On July 17, Madison Menezez, 18, of Templeton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On July 17, Marcus Tanner Bolton, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of 20th Street in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On July 18, Rafael Josue Martinez, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Torrey Pines for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On July 18, Arian Lynn Pacheco, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
Advertisement
Comments
Posted in: Crime