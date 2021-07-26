Paso Robles arrest records for July 18-25
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On July 18, Rafael Josue Martinez, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Torrey Pines for driving under the influence of alcohol and with a license suspended for DUI.
- On July 18, Arian Lynn Pacheco, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
- On July 20, Leon Curtis Roberts, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2400 block of Branch Creek Circle in Paso Robles for a local and outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On July 20, Shannon Clayton Buie, 51, of Los Banos, was arrested near the intersection of Golden Hills Road and Highway 46 East in Paso Robles for possession of a controlled substance and for a suspended/revoked drivers’ license.
- On July 20, Brenda Sue Arp, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Golden Hills Road and Highway 46 East in Paso Robles for possession of a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of teargas, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On July 20, Brandon Spencer Bathurst, 34, of King City, was arrested on 24th Street for an outside misdemeanor warrant, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, and driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On July 21, Bobby McNure, 49, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On July 21, Andre Devon Ratcliff, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the Salinas Riverbed near the intersection of Highway 46E and Highway 101 for camping in a location prohibited for fire risk.
- On July 22, Jeffrey Paul Lord, 64, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 17th Street and Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and unlawful display of evidence of registration.
- On July 22, Kody Cotta Santos, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Niblick Road for possession of a specified controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
- On July 22, Tanner Gage Patrick Harris, 19, of Atascadero, was arrested on Spring Street in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant.
- On July 23, Ahmad Ayaz, 42, of Elk Grove, was arrested at the Paso Robles train station for vandalism causing $400 or more in damage.
- On July 23, Allen Kerman Lee, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the Salinas Riverbed near the intersection of Highway 46E and Highway 101 for illegal burning.
- On July 23, Patricia Ann Gilbertson, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the Salinas Riverbed north of Highway 46 for camping in a location prohibited for fire risk.
- On July 23, Gail Marie Dicus, 55, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the Salinas Riverbed for camping in a location prohibited for fire risk.
- On July 23, Harold Claude Walker, 59, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the Salinas Riverbed for camping in a location prohibited for fire risk.
- On July 24, Jasmine Guadalupe Cabral, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 200 block of Via Promesa in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct or being drunk in public.
- On July 24, Harold Louis Barry, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
- On July 24, Ashley Lynn Brown, 37, of Clearwater Florida, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On July 25, Keith Brant Hall, 59, of Templeton, was arrested in the 1200 block of Railroad Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct or being drunk in public.
- On July 25, Todd John Gallagher, 45, of Pittsburg Penn., was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On July 25, Brian Victor Andres, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 200 block of 24th Street in Paso Robles for attempting to steal a vehicle, vandalism causing $400 or more in damage, being under the influence of a controlled substance, willfully resisting, delaying or obstructing justice, and for carrying a dirk or dagger concealed on his person.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
