Paso Robles arrest records for July 4-11
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On July 4, Nahum Santa Maria Hernandez, 18, of Morro Bay, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On July 4, Kenneth James Taylor, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 16th Street and Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On July 4, Lindsey Lee Taylor, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On July 8, Salvador Martinez Chavez, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 12th St. and Spring St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for an outside and local misdemeanor warrant.
- On July 5, Mary Elizabeth May, 55, of Los Osos, was arrested in the 100-block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On July 5, Myels Lopez Madrid, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 300 block of Vine Street in Paso Robles for battery by a spouse, cohabitant or former spouse.
- On July 7, Alexander Alvarado Alcala, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On July 7, Michael Rene LeClair, 62, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on Ramada Drive for an outside felony warrant.
- On July 7, Jose Manuel Garcia, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Oak Street and Simms for willfully resisting, delaying or obstructing justice, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, an outside misdemeanor warrant and multiple local warrants.
- On July 7, Kacy Thomas Santos, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On July 8, Wade Justin Scrivner, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 400 block of Spring St. in Paso Robles for trespassing/refusing to leave a property.
- On July 8, Jesus Alexsis Esparza, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 9100 block of Avenieda Maria in Paso Robles for being a felon or addict in possession of a firearm, possession of narcotics for sale,
- On July 8, Brandon Michael Loewen, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th Street and Park Street in Paso Robles for being a felon or addict in possession of a firearm, being in possession of narcotics for sale, for the sale/manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with a firearm, being armed with intent to commit a felony, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and other charges.
- On July 9, Cristobal Lobatos, 37, of San Miguel, was arrested in the 100 block of Myrtlewood Drive in Paso Robles for driving under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug, willful cruelty to a child with possible injury or death, driving with a license suspended for DUI and driving under the influence of alcohol.
- On July 9, Wade Justin Scrivner, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 800 block of 4th Street in Paso Robles for trespassing/refusing to leave a property.
- On July 9, Jan David Trobisch, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Melody in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a drug.
- On July 9, Spencer Gregory Sellers, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On July 11, Tanisha Marie McDaniel, 29, of Oceanside, was arrested in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, willfully resisting, delaying or obstructing justice and for the right to re-imprision a parolee.
- On July 11, Horton Griffin Cole Edwards, 25, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of 10th street and Railroad Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On July 11, Andrea Michelle Kern, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested on 13th Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On July 11, Peter Charles Ingraham, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for battery.
- On July 12, Pablo Salinas Gutierrez, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Sherwood Park in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
