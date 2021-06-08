Paso Robles arrest records for May 31 – June 7
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On May 30, Brenda Jean Carrigan, 55, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On May 31, Dylan Thomas Robbins, 23, of San Miguel, was arrested in the 2400 block of Riverside Avenue for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On May 31, Jordan Matthew Jmaev, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and driving under DUI probation.
- On May 31, Jose Louise Campoverde, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 700 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
- On May 31, Pedro Hernandez, 35, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and driving with a suspended license for DUI.
- On May 31, Patrick William Neel, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Ramada Drive and Highway 46 for battery by spouse cohabitant or former spouse.
- On June 1, Wesley Matthew Hart, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2100 block of Spring Street for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and an outside felony warrant.
- On June 1, Louise Fernando Solisruiz, 24, of Shandon, was arrested on Highway 46 E. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On June 1, Christopher Paul Malloy, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2600 block of Riverside Avenue for robbery.
- On June 1, Jenise Alice Colter, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
- On June 2, Steve Leon, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Airport Road and running stag way in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On June 2, Beth Ann Vaughan, 56, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Park Street for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On June 3, Walter Darrell Rouse, 54, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3400 block of Spring Street for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On June 3, Kendall Martin Simon, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On June 4, Eric Scott Parlet, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On June 4, David Alan Hicks, 60, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3600 block of Riverside Avenue for dumping waste on a public road or public property, an outside a misdemeanor warrant, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a specified controlled substance, and other charges.
- On June 5, Valerie A. Dunham, 59, of Atascadero, was arrested on the 2300 block of theater Drive for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On June 5, Christopher Paul Molloy, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1600 block of Spring Street for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On June 5, Pauline Michelle Vargas, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Highway 46 for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On June 6, Rutilio Ortegarojas, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 21st St. and Park Street for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent or .08 or higher and driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On May 7, Robert James Bebout, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On June 7, Nathan Daniel Duckworth, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Rolling Hills Road for an outside felony warrant, driving with a license suspended for DUI, possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On June 7, Alejandro Moreno, 20, of San Miguel, was arrested in the 600 block of Spring Street for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On June 7, Tanner Gage Patrick Harris, 19, of Atascadero, was arrested in Paso Robles for attempting to steal a vehicle and tampering with a vehicle or its contents.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
